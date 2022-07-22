Gregory Campbell hits back at claims DUP Executive refusal is damaging children’s health services

Gregory Campbell was speaking on Good Morning Ulster this morning about the planned recall of the Stormont Assembly (Credit: PA)

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell has hit back at claims his party’s refusal to enter the Executive is seriously damaging children’s health services in Northern Ireland, saying ministers are still in place to carry out necessary departmental work.

It comes ahead of a Stormont recall next week, which comes in a bid to elect a new Speaker. The DUP has so far refused to vote for a Speaker as part of its protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster in response to a plea from the Royal College of Paediatrics for politicians to form an Executive, Mr Campbell said: “It’s not as if everything stands still, which it did when Sinn Fein brought (the Executive) down, we have ministers in place who can do departmental work including the health department.”

He called for political parties to work together to resolve the issues of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The officer for Ireland at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, Dr Nethercott is one of those who warned the children of low-income families are suffering the most as a result of the ongoing political vacuum and the cost-of-living crisis.

Families are unable to travel to appointments because they can't pay for transport and parents are skipping meals in order to feel their children, the Royal College of Paediatricians has said.

Dr Nethercott warned “harm has been done”, especially to the children of low-income families.

"Children have different developmental stages and there are different opportunities in their life course for health interventions, Whenever we miss those opportunities, we really struggle to catch up," he said. "Children don't have that luxury of waiting and once they've stepped through that window, that window closes.

"If we're missing because of inaction, because the system isn't changing, because our waiting lists are getting longer, we'll continue to struggle. We had a difficult time before the pandemic but [it] has made things significantly worse. The more we kick the can down the road, the more difficulties these children are going to have. We're building up significant costs for the future here in Northern Ireland. We would call on all politicians to be serious about their business, be pragmatic and be practical," he said.

Dr Nethercott said he is "very concerned" about the health service and the months ahead without an agreed budget. "The uncertainty we have going forward makes it really difficult to plan," he said.

On the recall petition, he appealed: "Please please please find a way to pragmatically move Northern Ireland forward," he said. Waiting for another election is too far away for families and children, he said. "Harm will be done between now and then.

"Inevitably we're going to see children with special education needs not having timely assessments and not having their educational provision being provided for in a timely way [that will allow them] to achieve their maximum potential. We're reducing the potential for Northern Ireland more generally. I'm aghast we're on the merry-go-round again and it really does break my heart."

The East Londonderry MP said: “I totally support what he is saying, I think everyone in Northern Ireland would support it. We’ve got to try and develop and improve the health service and a number of us have been saying that, luckily, we have a health minister in place.”

“The problem we have in Northern Ireland in terms of a functioning Executive is because of the protocol which we opposed.”

The recall comes about as a result of an SDLP motion to “test the DUP’s commitment to devolved institutions” – which the DUP branded “stunt politics” and made clear their intentions were to once again reject the motion.

Last week, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party will return to the institutions at Stormont and confirmed he will serve as deputy First Minister if the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill passes through Westminster.

Earlier on the programme, Alliance’s Stewart Dickson accused the DUP of “sitting on their hands doing nothing.”

“The fact is we are in the worst economic crisis across the United Kingdom, particularly in Northern Ireland where inflation is rising to unprecedented heights and face a cost-of-living crisis,” said the East Antrim MLA.