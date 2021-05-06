Gregory Campbell, Paul Frew and Paula Bradley in running for DUP deputy leader position

The final list of candidates for leader and deputy leader roles has been released by the party

Paul Frew, Paula Bradley and Gregory Campbell are running for deputy leader of the DUP.

DUP Chairman Lord Morrow has confirmed Gregory Campbell, Paul Frew and Paula Bradley have put their names forward for the party’s deputy leader position.

Nominations closed for a new party leader and deputy leader on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP will go head-to-head to succeed Arlene Foster as no other party member entered the leadership race.

East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell, North Antrim MLA Paul Frew and North Belfast MLA Ms Bradley are all in the running for deputy leader.

Mrs Foster said she would resign as DUP leader on May 28 and as First Minister at the end of June.

The electoral college is made up of the party’s MPs and MLAs and they will vote for their new leader on Friday, May 14.

In order to become party leader, a candidate must secure the support of at least 18 of the DUP’s MLAs and MPs.

The deadline for nominations was 5pm on Thursday.

In a brief statement, Lord Morrow confirmed the contenders on Thursday evening.

Lagan Valley MLA Mr Poots sent a four-page document to his party colleagues telling them that if he becomes leader, he will aim to “restore the party’s fortunes and rebuild unionism”.

He added that he will restructure and re-energise the DUP as he confirmed that he will split the jobs of First Minister and party leader.

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey said he wanted to rebuild a “shared future for Northern Ireland” during his campaign launch in Belfast on Monday.

It comes after the News Letter reported that the party has issued a gagging order on both Mr Poots and Sir Jeffrey, banning them from speaking to the media in the run up to the internal elections.

It is the first leadership contest in the DUP’s 50-year history.

The gagging order was issued by the DUP press office on Tuesday and stated that party officers had decided that “no candidate is to be fielded by the party for media appearances/interview during the period of the leadership during the period of the leadership campaign”.

“This applies to both candidates for leader and deputy leader positions,” continued the guidance note.

It continued: “No candidate is to unilaterally give broadcast or print interviews about their candidature.”

Other party representatives are still permitted to speak to the media but have been advised not to commentate on a preferred candidate or any campaign.

Explaining why leader and deputy leader candidates cannot speak to the media, a spokesperson for the DUP stated: “The party officers have taken decisions as to the processes for the election campaign, including the fact that candidates will not be fielded by the party for media opportunities during this time.

“Candidates, rather than the apparatus of the party, will continue to promote themselves to the electoral college at this time.

“All candidates who have thus far publicly indicated their intention to run have been advised of the details of these matters.”