Gregory Campbell tables Parliamentary motion to recognise Rangers’ title success

The DUP MP says it is ‘right and fitting’ that Parliament marks the club’s triumph

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has tabled a motion in Parliament calling on Westminster to congratulate Rangers clinching its 55th Scottish league title.

The Old Firm club were officially crowned champions for the first time in 10 years on Sunday after Celtic drew 0-0 at Dundee United.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side sit 20 points clear the top of the league with six games of the season to spare.

East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell said that as a lifelong Rangers fan, he was delighted on a personal level to see the club win its 55th title.

He added that given the club was forced to climb from Scotland’s third division after going into administration in 2012, the achievement of winning the top-flight title should be recognised by Parliament.

“Not only is this a massive achievement but record setting in so many ways,” continued Mr Campbell.

“The team has been undefeated this far in the league season and the earliest in the season that the Scottish title has been won in 119 years.

“It is right and fitting that Parliament sends its congratulations and marks this incredible effort for the players, management and backroom staff.”

In his Parliamentary motion titled, ‘Glasgow Rangers win the League title for the 55th time’, Mr Campbell wrote: “That this House notes the fact that Glasgow Rangers FC won the Scottish league for a world record 55th time, congratulates manager Steven Gerrard, squad, backroom staff and all associated with the club on an achievement that included being undefeated throughout the league season up to winning the title and had conceded only nine goals in those 32 games, winning the title on March 7, 2021 - the earliest date it had been won in 119 years.”