Grenade from World War II found in Newtownards made safe by Army experts

A rusty hand grenade discovered by a Bangor schoolboy has been blown up in a controlled explosion by Army bomb disposal experts.

The grenade was found by the pupil in a wooded area close to Scrabo Tower at Newtownards.

The boy picked up the grenade and brought it to his home at Lisnabreen Crescent, Bangor, where the alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon.

North Down MLA Alex Easton said the grenade was thought to date from the Second World War.

"The fact Bangor PSNI and Army Bomb Disposal acted so quickly and ensured the safety of residents is worthy of praise and we can't thank them enough.

"You never know if these old finds can be the real thing and the safety of residents must always come first.

"If you find anything like this its best to call the PSNI and make sure it's safe and don't touch it or lift it," the MLA said.

A PSNI spokeswoman confirmed the shock find and said the grenade had been made safe.