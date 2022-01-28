Grenfell relative urges Ulster to axe sponsor

A relative of one of the Grenfell fire victims has urged Ulster Rugby to sever its stadium and shirt sponsorship links with insulation firm Kingspan.

Seventy-two people died in the disaster at the west London tower block fire in 2017.

Kingspan has said its products made up only 5% of the insulation on Grenfell and was used without its recommendation.

Ulster Rugby has said it is engaging with victims’ families group Grenfell United and is “closely” following the ongoing public inquiry into the tragedy.

It is examining how the building was covered in flammable materials, which contributed to the rapid spread of the deadly blaze.

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle Hesham Rahman was killed in the inferno, said Ulster Rugby players should remember the “pain and anguish” of Grenfell fire victims.

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, Mr Mussilhy felt that once Ulster fans knew about Kingspan’s product’s link to the fire and that which followed, they would not want anything to do with the firm.

Grenfell United has attempted to meet with Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie to discuss the sponsorship deal, but he said he did not “feel that right now” was the best time and that he had to wait until the inquiry was concluded.