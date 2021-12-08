Grenfell scheme will replace Belfast apartment block's cladding

Only one building in NI qualified for funding, five years after fire that killed 72 people

Flames: The Eleventh Night bonfire in Sandy Row in 2019, with the Victoria Place apartment building on the right

An apartment block with Grenfell-style cladding that was once damaged by an Eleventh Night bonfire may not be repaired until the middle of next year — five years after the London disaster that claimed more than 70 lives.

The Victoria Place apartment, located in south Belfast’s Sandy Row area, is the only building in Northern Ireland with aluminium composite material (ACM) to qualify for part of a £1m fund to pay for its removal.

It will cost £400,000, with the scheme covering private residential buildings over 18 metres tall.

The initiative was set up in response to the Grenfell Tower disaster in west London in 2017 when 72 were killed in a fire that spread rapidly due to flammable cladding on the building.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy revealed a funding agreement is set to be struck between the applicant before the start of January 2021.

Once secured and contracts have been awarded, the work is expected to take six months —making it June at the very earliest before the project is completed.

In 2017, the building was damaged during a loyalist bonfire, with the heat shattering window panes and buckling frames.

It is understood, however, that the bonfire has since been relocated each July 11 around 100m away from the apartment block.

South Belfast DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, whose office is located nearby, last night welcomed the fact that Northern Ireland is to avail of the UK-fund scheme — particularly for those at Victoria Place.

“Opening statements at the Grenfell Inquiry showed there was a systemic failure in London to identify the problems by successive governments — Tory and Labour,” he said.

“As a consequence, I do not believe people who bought flats in the Victoria Place apartments should be made to pay for the failings of other people. And I am pleased the Government is going to underwrite the costs of replacing the cladding.”

Christopher Stalford

Mr Stalford stressed it was crucial for the residents of the building and the local community for the cladding to be removed within the stipulated six-month timescale.

“I think it’s really, really important for the people who have bought their property there and the residents who are renting that the Government at Stormont keep the pressure on to ensure the project is delivered on time,” he explained.

UUP leader Doug Beattie raised question about the cladding during Assembly question time yesterday, asking why only one application to the fund had been received by the deadline at the end of October.

“We don’t have the same type of landscape in terms of buildings as they do in Britain, we’ve much less high rises here,” replied Mr Murphy.

“And fortunately, particularly for people who live in such buildings, there was only one building that was able to qualify under the criteria in terms of ACM.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty asked why action had not been taken sooner after Grenfell, which prompted Mr Murphy to reveal that “no particular department here has responsibility for this”.

Justin McNulty

“In Britain, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has entire responsibility for all the matters that come under this question here,” he said.

“In the absence of any other department stepping up here, the Department of Finance once again stepped up and took on responsibility for dealing with the issue at the request of the head of the Civil Service.”

Referring to the south Belfast apartments, the minister continued: “We have rolled out this particular programme and, as a consequence, have one property that qualifies.

“As I said, we expect that there will be an agreement to fund that by the end of the year and that the work will take six months to complete once the contracts have been awarded.”

Mr Murphy also revealed that 11 other buildings here were identified as having other types of cladding that could also be potentially unsafe.

He explained that these sites could also avail of the £1m scheme if it was determined these sites also qualify for cladding removal.

North Belfast MLA Caral Ni Chuilin also asked about plans for tower blocks in her constituency, explaining that she welcomed the £1m scheme.

Mr Murphy said: “We are in discussion with the Department of Communities and the Housing Executive on how that might be taken forward… we’re hoping to make progress on that in the near future.”