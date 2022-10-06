Grey skies unable to dampen spirits as thousands flock to meet Prince and Princess of Wales in Carrickfergus

The grey skies and rain didn't dampen the spirits of those who flocked to Carrickfergus today to grab a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

People gathered by its famous castle to greet William and Kate, who are also the Baron and Baroness of the Co Antrim town.

Today’s visit is the first time the future king has been to Carrick, where around 3,000 people awaited his appearance, according to the PSNI.

Many children had colourful bouquets of flowers to give to the Royal couple, while others drew portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II, with poems, welcome posters and union flags in abundance.

When asked what they would say to royal the duo, Victoria Primary School Carrickfergus pupil, Madison McDonald (11), said she might consider giving a packet of Fruit Pastilles to the Princess, whilst Derbi McWilliams (11) said jokingly that she would ask them to take her home.

Both were just excited to see a real-life princess in the flesh.

Their teachers were just as thrilled as their pupils, as Mr Johnny Clarke explained that it made the school feel “more like a family”.

“It's nice to bring the kids down and make memories with them,” he told this newspaper.

“We've been talking about the Royal family a lot in September obviously with the passing of the Queen, so it's lovely to kind of have something to celebrate with them now that we're into a new royal era.

“We've talked a lot about grief and how death is a part of life, and we've been discussing that with the children in a healthy way, so it's nice to show them another side of life now.”

Fellow teacher Courtney Morrow added: “We had a lovely memorial service for the Queen's passing and it brought a lot of questions from the children, that we might not have thought about answering before.

“So it was nice in that perspective to talk about the Royal family with the children and actually find out how much they knew. The children have brought lots of flowers and things, you can see there's a lot of love and respect there.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales tap glasses after making cocktails during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“I think they sometimes find it hard to understand that there's a new king now,” Mr Clarke continued.

“Even for us as young teachers, it's all that we've known. We were telling the kids as we were coming down that this is the future king and queen, so it's something that we hope they can look back on whenever they're grandmothers and grandfathers to tell their kids, ‘look what we saw’.”

Sam (10) from Acorn Integrated Primary School, said he was especially excited about the day as he has “never met anyone special” in his short life before.

He and his friend Benjamin (11) are avid Liverpool fans, and when they found out that Prince William is an Aston Villa fan, Benjamin was fairly satisfied, as he noted: “At least Steven Gerrard manages them.”

Sheila Loughlin (51) was prepared to brave the wet and windy elements, with a union flag umbrella and flag to match.

Whilst the royal couple didn't arrive to Carrickfergus Castle until close to 3.30pm, Sheila was parked at the front of the crowds three hours prior.

Today was her first time meeting the prince, and she reminisced on how she met “his granny at the Stormont garden party” in 2012.

Sheila's daughter Abbie, who is 16, also passed the late Queen a flower bouquet that day and both said it's “great” to be a part of history again.

The royal pair spent nearly an hour shaking hands with the public and chatting with as many people as they could.

And just as King Charles III befriended a Corgi on his last recent visit to Northern Ireland, they too made a new furry friend — Nacho, whose owner Angie Robinson (33) is originally from Mexico.

“I live in Carrickfergus now as my husband is from here,” she said, and revealed that her family luckily just happened to be visiting when they found out about the Royal visit.

“We just found out yesterday that they were coming and my mum is such a fan, so we decided to come. My sisters, cousins and nieces are all here too.

“They met Nacho and said 'hi, he is so friendly!’ It's been a great day.”

For the past week, the royal pair have been engaging with people and projects they are passionate about, including Prince William's first major speech as Prince of Wales, in which he spoke at the Science Museum of the urgent need for wildlife conservation.