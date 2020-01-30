Gridlocked Belfast is UK's sixth worst city for traffic jams

Belfast remains in the top 10 of the most congested cities in the UK, but there has been a slight drop in the amount of time spent in rush-hour traffic, according to a new report.

Drivers in Belfast spend an average of 33% extra time travelling during peak hours, which amounts to six days and 14 hours a year, according to the TomTom Traffic Index.

The extra time spent in vehicles, which dropped by one percentage point on last year, means Belfast is the sixth most congested city in the UK and 76th in the world.

Edinburgh tops the UK list at 41% extra time.

Dublin is the most congested city in the UK and Ireland and 17th globally.

According to the study, motorists in Belfast last year spent an extra 22 minutes on each half-hour trip during the morning rush hour and 19 in the evening.

The worst window for travelling during the week is between 8am and 9am on Tuesday.

The most congested day last year was January 22, according to the report.

Edinburgh is followed in the study by London (38%), Brighton and Hove (35%), Bournemouth and Hull (both 34%).

Also making the top 10 in the UK are Southampton, Bristol, Manchester (all 33%) and Reading (32%).

However, Dublin outstrips all other cities on the islands, with drivers spending an extra 48% of their time travelling at rush hour, amounting to eight days and 21 hours over a year. It is the sixth most congested in Europe.

Stephanie Leonard, UK traffic adviser at TomTom, said: "It's time for traffic to change. In time, the rise of autonomous vehicles and car-sharing services will help alleviate congestion across the country.

"However, policymakers can make real improvements now by using all the tools available to them to analyse traffic levels and impacts so they can make better infrastructural decisions."

Greater Moscow is the most congested city in Europe. Drivers there have an average of 59% extra travel time in peak traffic, with Istanbul second at 55%.

Globally, Bangalore in India took the top spot, with motorists expecting to spend an average of 71% extra time stuck in traffic.

Rounding out the global top five most congested cities are Manila in the Philippines (71%), Bogota in Colombia (68%), last year's most congested city Mumbai (65%) and Pune (59%), both of which are in India.