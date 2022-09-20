Grieving NI councillor hails support after grandson's death in tragic M1 crash on way to collect partner and newborn baby

Phillip Rainey died following a crash on the M1 (Family photo/Alan Lewis)

The vice-chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has thanked colleagues for their support following the death of his grandson, who had just become a father.

Philip Rainey (21) was killed in a crash on the M1 near Dungannon as he made his way to collect his partner and new baby son from hospital on September 7.

The news of his death was broken to councillors attending an environmental services committee meeting later that day.

Philip was laid to rest on September 11 following a funeral at Clogherney Presbyterian Church.

Mourners heard his “proudest moment” was when he held his newborn son Archie.

Despite his grief, councillor Allan Rainey attended a meeting of the regeneration and community committee on September 13, where a minute’s silence was held as a mark of respect.

His voice breaking with emotion, he expressed thanks “for all the messages I have received from fellow councillors of all shades, also, for those who attended the home and the funeral service where the most inclement weather didn’t put them off”.

“The crowds of people who stood along the route of the cortege spoke volumes.”

He added: “Philip was a quiet, pleasant guy, and as he was my grandson, I suppose you’d expect me to say that.

“But that was just his life, and his nature.

“He was diligent in his work, his sport and his life.

“He had a partner, and they were blessed with a baby boy.

“It was a tragic accident when he was making his way to bring them both home from the hospital.”

He explained the crash occurred when Philip overtook another vehicle during a freak heavy shower.

He added: “On pulling back into his own lane, the car appears to have aquaplaned, and skidded off onto the embankment, striking a tree.

“This caused the tree to fall onto the car, impacting on the back of Philip’s head, killing him instantly.”