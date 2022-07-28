Grim toll: Latest killing brings to 11 the number of people in NI who have died violently in 2022

Forensics at the scene at Orkney Drive in the Ballykeel 2 area of Ballymena on Thursday.

Tattoo artist Aidan Mann (28) was the first victim of the year on January 3.

He was stabbed on Church Street in Downpatrick that morning and died at the scene.

At the funeral his brother Lewis paid tribute, telling mourners: “They say people were one in a million. Well, Aidan was one in a trillion.”

A man was charged with his murder and with having two large kitchen knives in a public place.

Martin Gavin (47) died in hospital four weeks after being stabbed at a house in Ardoyne in north Belfast on January 7.

A member of the Travelling community, Mr Gavin had previously survived a gun attack that saw him shot twice in the head, leaving him blind in one eye and confined to a wheelchair.

A man (20) has been charged with Mr Gavin’s murder.

Belfast teenager Fionntan McGarvey died in the Royal Victoria Hospital on January 20 as a result of injuries sustained in an incident outside the Devenish Complex on December 27.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr McGarvey’s parents later said the donation of his kidneys transformed the lives of two people who were on the transplant list.

Eugene McCormack (53) died in hospital on February 8, a week after being assaulted at his home on Donard Drive in Lisburn.

A man on remand in prison for grievous bodily harm is now facing a potential charge over Mr McCormack’s death.

Friends paid tribute to a “really good person” and “good family man”.

On February 28, the body of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds was discovered in North Woodburn Reservoir near Carrickfergus.

Police were alerted when they received a report from someone who had witnessed a man dragging a naked body from a flat in Newtownabbey.

He was the victim of a “barbaric and horrific” murder, a court was told.

Two men appeared in court charged in connection with Mr Reynolds’ killing.

James Joseph Crossley (38), the brother of former Celtic footballer Gerry Crossley, sustained fatal stab wounds at a property in Dunmurry on March 1.

A woman later appeared in court charged with his murder. She is currently on bail.

Retired nurse Alyson Nelson (64) was stabbed to death in Whitehead on April 16.

A man later appeared in court as the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged with murder via aggravated circumstances under new domestic abuse legislation, which made it onto the statute books earlier in the year.

Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon was stabbed on Hill Street in Gilford, Co Down, in the early hours of May 21. The 36-year-old later died of his injuries.

A 25-year-old man appeared in court charged with Mr O’Hanlon’s murder.

Margaret Una Noone was found dead in bed in her Cookstown home on June 19 with her rosary beads in her hands.

A post-mortem found the 77-year-old died from compression of the neck.

A man appeared in court charged with her murder.

Originally from Cambridge in England, father-of-five Paul Rowlands (46) was found dead between two parked cars in Bath Terrace, Portrush, on July 17. He suffered a number of injuries, including a laceration to his left temple.

He had been living in a tent on the seafront when he died.

A man has appeared in court charged with Mr Rowlands’ murder.

A court heard the victim and the accused were in a relationship.