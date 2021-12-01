Group of men accused of being behind series of ATM raids to stand trial in new year

Jamie McConnell is one of four men to stand trial

A gang of alleged cash machine thieves have been ordered to stand trial accused of a catalogue of heists.

Between them, the four men are accused of nine ATM and digger raids over a 14 month period.

They all appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court yesterday, sitting in Ballymena, jointly charged on three offences — conspiring together and with persons not before the court to steal ATMs; to set fire to vehicles; and to cause criminal damage to buildings and ATMs between October 1, 2018 and December 6, 2019.

The four are: Gary John Kincaid (34), from Flush Road in Belfast; Jamie McConnell (28), Upper Hightown Road, also Belfast; David Edward McClurkin (37), originally from Templepatrick but bailed to Mantlin Park in Kesh; and Kenneth David Clarke (30), from Broughdane Lane in Cullybackey.

The defendants are alleged to have been involved in ATM raids across Co Antrim towns including Ballyclare, Antrim, Glenavy, Mallusk, Ahoghill, Bushmills, Crumlin, Ballymena and Nutts Corner.

Previous courts have heard the crimes cost an estimated cost of £800,000 between stolen cash and the damage caused.

In court on Tuesday, the alleged gang’s defence barristers said while they were not objecting to the preliminary enquiry, the legal process necessary to elevate any case to the Crown Court, they did not accept there was sufficient evidence to justify referring the case upwards.

Due to legal guidelines and potential prejudice, submissions from defence and prosecution counsel cannot be reported, but having heard the various arguments, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case against each of the accused.

During his ruling, the judge outlined how the Crown relied on mobile phone cell site analysis, that McClurkin’s DNA was found on a bag inside a pick up truck allegedly used in one of the raids, and they suggest that the modus operandi would require planning by more than one person.

He continued that in counter arguments, the defence suggest there are “potentially innocent explanations” for features of evidence the Crown rely on.

However, Mr Broderick concluded that “I remind myself that the standard required is a prima facie case rather than beyond reasonable doubt… my view is that there is sufficient evidence” to return the defendants for trial.

A prima facie case having been established, the court clerk told each of the defendants they had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the preliminary enquiry on their own behalves but they all declined the opportunity.

Freeing them on continuing bail and extending legal aid to allow senior defence barristers to be instructed, the judge returned the case to Antrim Crown Court and scheduled their arraignment for January 5, 2022.