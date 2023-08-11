Group representing Catholic PSNI officers seeking ‘urgent meeting’ with Simon Byrne

Catholic Police Guild says officers they represent facing ‘particular difficulties’ over issue

A group which represents a number of Catholic police officers within the PSNI is seeking an “urgent meeting” with Chief Constable Simon Byrne over the data breach crisis.

The Catholic Police Guild referenced “particular difficulties” faced by Catholic members of the PSNI and said there were “implications” stemming from the breach for “potential new recruits from the Catholic community”.

Superintendent Gerry Murray, the Guild’s chairperson, urged the PSNI to acknowledge the “particular sensitivities of the Catholic members” and “win back and retain the confidence of serving officers and staff”.

Simon Byrne cut short a family holiday to return to Belfast where he faced several hours of questioning by the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday.

He said he was “deeply sorry” following the “industrial scale breach of data that has gone into the public domain”, after some details of 10,000 officers and staff were published online for several hours on Tuesday.

Details of another breach following the theft of documents and a laptop from a car in Newtownabbey in July emerged on Wednesday.

Superintendent Murray said: “Our Guild was formed to provide a support service within the PSNI for Catholic members, and to raise issues which impact on their work within the PSNI.

“It is hard to think of a more pressing issue for Catholic officers and staff than the data breaches which have come to light this week. Everyone understands the particular difficulties faced by Catholic members of the PSNI and indeed the implications of this for potential new recruits from the Catholic community.

“Our members have expressed genuinely held concerns over the release of this information, they are worried for themselves and in many cases for their family members.

"As Chairman of the Guild I am also concerned about the impact on future recruitment of young Catholics into the police service.

“We are seeking an urgent meeting with the Chief Constable and senior colleagues and we want to be assured that the data breach will be fully and quickly investigated and procedures put in place to ensure it cannot happen again. Catholic officers and staff who feel vulnerable need to be supported in protecting themselves, their families and their homes. The Police Service must acknowledge and take account of the particular sensitivities of the Catholic members of the Force. The community background of police officers and staff has to be given the proportionate weight when considering the implications of this data breach on serving officers.

“It is important that the Police Service acts quickly and comprehensively to win back and retain the confidence of serving officers and staff. This applies particularly to colleagues from the Catholic community.”