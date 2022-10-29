Growing fears for safety of girl (14) last seen in Belfast city centre

Detectives searching for a teenage girl who went missing in Belfast city centre are becoming “increasingly concerned”.

Police are appealing to members of the public to help them find Kianna Donaghy and bring her home safely.

The 14-year-old was last seen in the Royal Avenue area at around 8pm on Friday night.

"Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person, Kianna Donaghy and have reissued an appeal for her whereabouts,” a PSNI spokesperson has said.

The teen, described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall with dark shoulder length hair, also has links to east Belfast.

Anyone who has seen Kianna or knows where she is has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2300 of 28/10/22.