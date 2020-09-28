Growing feral cat problem in NI now at a 'critical stage'

Spaying services to keep wild cat colonies under control are suspended due to Covid

Northern Ireland could soon be overrun by thousands of feral cats if urgent action is not taken to stop them breeding, animal charities have warned.

Wild cats are multiplying at a frightening rate because many of the outreach schemes aimed at breeding control have been suspended because of the pandemic.

Animal shelters, already struggling to cope with reduced income because of the health crisis, have been doing what they can but say the problem is now too big for them to control.

A suspension of vet services for spaying and neutering during lockdown has also added to the problem.

Colonies of feral cats exist right across Northern Ireland but have been kept largely under control by voluntary schemes for spaying and neutering them.

Lynn Friel, founder of Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, recently rescued 11 cats from a colony in Ballymena, two of which were pregnant. She warned the problem was critical and called on vets to step up and help.

"There are so many pregnant cats because there has been no neutering done," she said.

"We took 11 in recently from one colony and one of them has had six kittens and another is due to give birth soon. It took two weeks just to trap them. One was also injured so badly it needs to have its leg amputated.

"I reckon those 11 cats alone will cost us thousands of pounds in vet fees.

"Everywhere you can think of, you will find colonies of these cats. I don't like the word feral as most of them usually come round and learn to trust you but the fact is there are thousands of wild cats across Northern Ireland and there is a real danger that we could be overrun by them.

"I would call on vets to help. They need to step up and help tackle what has become a serious problem. We can't turn our backs on this.

"If local vets would set aside some time, even an hour every week, to spay and neuter these cats, even if they have to do it in their own time that would really help."

Cats can have litters from the age of just four months, adding to the feral population. When young domestic cats wander too far from home and get lost, they usually end up joining a colony.

Most will hang around town centres where they can scrounge for food.

Lynn added: "You have heard of cats living in the bonnet of a car and that's true. The cats we rescued were living in an old sofa at the back of Fairhill Shopping Centre.

"I think people need to be vigilant and if they see a colony they need to report them to a local animal charity before they get out of hand."

Nigel Mason, head of Bangor sanctuary Assisi Animal Sanctuary, also called for action.

He added: "There are tens of thousands of feral cats out there, every community has them and because they haven't been neutered thousands of kittens are being born.

"As charities we are already under huge pressure because of Covid and can only do so much. We need more outreach by vets to tackle the problem."