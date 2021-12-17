Guinea pigs put down after being abandoned and left to die at Newry roadside

A Northern Ireland animal charity has expressed "outrage” after two guinea pigs had to be put down after being discovered abandoned in a ditch in Co Down on Friday.

The Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) said a member of the public found the domestic rodents in the Newry area, with the two guinea pigs discarded in a shopping bag.

They described being “appalled” by the actions of those who had left the animals to potentially die at the side of the Damolly Road.

They also said the guinea pigs had been neglected by their previous owner and were in serious pain and distress.

The USPCA confirmed the two animals were “relieved of their suffering” due to the injuries they had sustained.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Development Manager, said “At this point, we are beyond words – we are absolutely appalled that someone left these poor animals suffering.

Some of the injuries sustained

“They were essentially left to die at the roadside. We condemn the actions of the individual responsible – the animals had clearly been neglected for a long time, displaying severe skin infections and serious pain.

“To then leave them to fend for themselves is outrageous.

“Time and time again, we are unfortunately reminded of the fact that there are cruel, heartless individuals out there who do not care for the welfare of their animals.”

Ms Tinnelly made an appeal for the public to thoroughly examine whether they can take care of a pet adequately before taking on the responsibility.

“We plea with the public to always do their research before getting a pet – be that a dog, cat, or indeed a guinea pig,” she added.

“Each and every animal has its own set of intricate needs and unless you are able to meet these fully and give the animal the best life possible, do not even consider getting a pet.

“Following examination from our veterinary team, the two guinea pigs unfortunately had to be relieved of their suffering.

“All of this could have been avoided, if their owner had carefully looked after them in the first instance – we are absolutely horrified.

“Thank you to the member of the public for bringing them into our care, rather than leaving them to a prolonged, horrible death at the side of the road.”