Guinness to launch zero alcohol version in NI after safety concerns resolved

Guinness 0.0 will be available in pubs in NI from mid-July.

A new alcohol-free version of Guinness will be available for consumers to purchase in Northern Ireland pubs from mid-July.

The launch of the drink comes after a four-year endeavour to replicate the taste of the original black stuff.

When first launched last October, the Irish brewer said Guinness 0.0 was a response to a growing consumer appetite for non-alcohol, lower-calorie beverages.

But a month later, Guinness recalled cans of the non-alcoholic stout amid safety concerns over microbiological contamination.

The recall, which the brewer described as precautionary, impacted the Great Britain market, as the product was not yet on sale in Ireland.

Since this precautionary recall, Guinness said its teams have been working to introduce a new filtration process and additional quality assurance measures through the production process.

Alan McAleenan, Marketing Director, Guinness Ireland said: "Guinness has always maintained the upmost commitment to quality. We are 100% confident that consumers’ expectations of our quality standards will be met with our new non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0.

Guinness said the pubs launch was made possible by its “world-first” innovation – MicroDraught.

Non-alcoholic beers cannot be poured from traditional beer lines and keg systems in pubs, however this new technology makes it possible.

Guinness 0.0 is brewed at St James’s Gate in Dublin and will be rolled out in markets globally beginning this summer.

It will be available in pubs across Northern Ireland from mid-July 2021 and will be available in 500ml can format in off-licences and supermarkets from end of August.

More markets throughout the world will follow later in 2021.