Guinness World Records has ‘no plans’ to adjudicate Larne bonfire record attempt

No application for the event has been received

Guinness World Records has said it is not planning to send an adjudicator to an attempt at building the world’s biggest bonfire in Co Antrim.

The pyre at Craigyhill in Larne reached a height of more than 202 feet last year, beating the previous world record of 198 feet set in Lustenau, Austria, in March 2019.

With no official Guinness World Records adjudicator to verify the record in 2022, organisers had hoped one could attend this year’s event.

The company appears to have poured cold water on those ambitions, though, saying it is not planning to attend the Craigyhill bonfire.

“We have not received an application for the upcoming event and have no plans to send an adjudicator,” a spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph.

It comes as a crowdfunding page set up last August in an attempt to raise the £9,000 required for the adjudication began to circulate online again this week.

The bonfire’s organisers have appealed to the public to help them raise the money required to have their efforts officially recognised.

“In July 2022 we unofficially beat the world record by building the world’s tallest bonfire of 202ft,” they said in the plea, posted on a GoFundMe page set up by Kyle McDowell.

“Unfortunately we didn’t have an official Guinness adjudicator present, because of how expensive it was to bring them over.

“We would really like some help to raise the funds to invite the Guinness World Records adjudicator over and make it official on July 11, 2023.

“The current world record is still standing at 60.64 metres (198ft 11in). We feel we were so close but know what it takes to get the height.

“We really want to bring the record home, where it belongs, and make our community and our wee country proud.

“Please give what you can afford. Every little bit helps us hit our target. Hope to see you all in July 2023 at the world’s biggest bonfire.”

The campaign has now raised £1,335 of its £9,000 goal.