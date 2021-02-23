Gumtree 'No foreign nationals' ad for Northern Ireland property reported to police

The property was a four-bedroom semi-detached house and available to rent for £550 per month

An advertisement for a property in Co Tyrone has been reported to police after it said "foreign nationals need not apply".

The advert, which was posted on Gumtree yesterday, was later removed and reposted again without the racist wording. However, that too was later removed.

The property was a four-bedroom semi-detached house and available to rent for £550 per month.

It said the house would have been available on March 12, by its owner, whose contact details were removed from Gumtree.

The post read: "Four-bed semi situated in Moygashel on the outskirts of Dungannon. Two single bedrooms, two double bedrooms. Separate basement. Unfurnished. Does include gas oven, fridge freezer, table and chairs.

"Would ideally suit a local family who knows the area. Foreign nationals need not apply. Viewings from March 10."

SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn said he was "disgusted" at the advertisement and reported it to the PSNI immediately.

"This is the 21st century, this type of discrimination has no place within our society and for someone to think they have the right to place such criteria is outrageous," Mr Quinn said.

"This is the type of language that Irish people used to endure in America when they were discriminated against along with other minorities, and now for it to happen in our own country is unacceptable.

"During the pandemic our health service, which includes many foreign nationals, have gone beyond the call of duty to help heal our sick and look after our most vulnerable.

"Without their hard work and dedication, the NHS would collapse, as would many of the local businesses in the Dungannon and south Tyrone areas.

"We always need to stand against discrimination, no matter what form it takes."

Geraldine McGahey, Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission, said she found the wording of the advert to be "shocking":

"The law as regards racial discrimination in selling or letting houses or any other premises is quite clear. Under the Race Relations (Northern Ireland) Order 1997 it is unlawful to discriminate on racial grounds in selling or letting any premises through an advertisement or through an estate agent.

"Anyone who has been subject to such discrimination may take an action in the County Court and the Commission can advise anyone who believes they have been subject to such discrimination. It is also unlawful to publish an advertisement indicating an intention to discriminate on racial grounds.”

Police in Dungannon said it had been reported that "the original wording of the post has since been modified".