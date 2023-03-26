‘Gun’ among weapons recovered in Derry as police target New IRA

Police and ATO at the scene of a search operation in Derry. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts) — © Aodhan Roberts

A suspected firearm has been seized during searches in Londonderry.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) made the discovery during a planned raid in the city as part of an ongoing probe into New IRA activity.

The search was conducted in the Kildrum Gardens area where a suspected gun was recovered.

PSNI Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "The firearm has been exposed to the elements and is in poor condition. It will be subject to further examination.”

Police and ATO carried out searches in the Creggan area of city for a third consecutive day today (Sunday). Officers were assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues.

A PSNI spokesperson thanked the local community for its continued support as police seek “to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.”

They said: “We understand the impact operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to maximise safety and minimise any disruption with any planned activity. Our primary focus is keeping our community safe."

On Saturday, the operation focused on disused land at Southway just a few hundred yards from where an intelligence-led operation took place on Friday at the former Daisyfield Park site. ATO were pictured searching land in the area for potential munitions and explosives.

Meanwhile, police seized two firearms and a quantity of ammunition during separate searches in Co Fermanagh.

The weapons were found in a hedge in the Baragh Gardens area of Ballinamallard by a member of the public on Saturday afternoon. The items were taken away for forensic examination.

It comes as a man is due to appear in court in connection with the seizure of firearms and ammunition in Dromara on Saturday. A number of firearms and ammunition were recovered during the raid in the Garvaghy Road area of the village.

A PSNI spokesperson said he has been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition following a proactive police search.

The 51-year-old suspect is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Monday.

“As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or concerns about firearms in the community to contact detectives on 101.