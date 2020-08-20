Gun attack on house in west Belfast

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Laurelbank area of west Belfast on August 19, 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for INM)

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Laurelbank area of west Belfast on August 20th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for INM)

Police are appealing for information following a shooting in west Belfast.

The attack, on a house in the Laurelbank area of the city, happened around 10:40pm, on Wednesday, August 19.

Inspector Robbie Jeffers said: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2114 of 19/08/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."