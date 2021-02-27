Gun incident on Derry teenager shot in leg 'particularly repugnant' says PSNI detective

A male in his late teens who was shot in the leg in Londonderry was subjected to a "callous" and "particularly repugnant" attack, a PSNI detective has said.

The incident occurred in the Curryneirin area of the city just after 9pm.

Police said the male was shot in an alleyway at Milldale Crescent.

He has now been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Sunday that the victim's injuries were "not life threatening".

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: "Our officers are continuing with their enquiries into this callous attack and we are urging anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“These type of attacks are simply unacceptable and there can never be any justification for them. Carrying out attacks like this during a global health pandemic is particularly repugnant.

"We know the majority of people are working hard to keep their community safe and to protect the NHS, yet these violent criminals are endangering lives and increasing pressures on our emergency services and frontline workers."

He added: "We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 9pm and saw what happened, or has information about this attack, to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2092 of 27/02/21/02/21."

Information can also be given on the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

