Gun jams during Derry paramilitary-style attack - Police blast 'faceless cowards'

Third such attack in 48 hours - police not investigating link

A man aged in his 20s was saved from further serious injury only after the gun he was shot with in the leg jammed.

He was taken to hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

It happened in the Gobnascale area at around 10.50pm.

Three masked men entered a house in Mimosa Court. One was armed with a hammer and another a handgun who shot the 25-year-old victim.

The gunman attempted to fire again but it was reported the gun jammed and the suspects fled.

It's the third such attack in the space of 48 hours in the city. Police said they don't believe the incidents are linked.

Read more Anger after youths and men are injured in separate Derry paramilitary-style attacks

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: "A woman who was in the house at the time was unharmed. There was no one else in the house. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of the injury to his leg, which is not believed to be life threatening.

"The gunman is described as being approximately 5'4'' tall, while the suspect wielding a hammer is described as being taller. Both suspects spoke with what has been described as local accents, and all three men wore balaclavas.

"This was a savage and brutal attack on a young man in his home, carried out by faceless cowards. Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of others, and their actions should be condemned by all.

"Those who are involved in paramilitary-style attacks do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence or gain control in communities."

Think about your own brother or sister, or son or daughter, would you want them becoming a victim of this kind of attack? If you don’t - if you want to stop this sort of behaviour - we need information.

He continued: "I am aware of community concern following last night's shooting as this is the third paramilitary-style attack in the city within a 48-hour period. Our investigations into each of these attacks are at an early stage and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, however, at this stage we don’t believe the three attacks are linked.

“I want to reassure the community we are investigating each of these attacks thoroughly and would call on anyone who has information which can help us identify those involved to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

"Think about your own brother or sister, or son or daughter, would you want them becoming a victim of this kind of attack? If you don’t - if you want to stop this sort of behaviour - we need information.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Mimosa Court area last night and saw three men acting suspiciously, or who has information which could assist our investigation, to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2164 of 30/08/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”