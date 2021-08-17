Gun licence checks ‘must include social media use’, says Policing Board member Dolores Kelly

MLA calls for PSNI to review applicants’ online posts in wake of Plymouth mass shooting

Sympathy: A woman and a young boy look at flowers and tributes left at the scene of the shooting in Plymouth. Credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A Policing Board member has said PSNI firearms licence applications should include a review of the applicant’s social media usage.

The current application process does not ask for any details of social media accounts.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said she would raise the matter at the next board meeting.

She was speaking following the shooting of five people in Plymouth by Jake Davison last Thursday.

Davison (22) shot his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive before he went into the street and shot dead Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn (43).

In the 12-minute rampage Davison then killed Stephen Washington (59) in a nearby park before shooting 66-year-old Kate Shepherd, who later died at Derriford Hospital.

Davison, who took his own life following the killings, was in possession of a shotgun licence despite operating a number of social media accounts that included threats and mentions of mass killings.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly

The Upper Bann MLA said: “The tragedy in Plymouth has rightly brought the issue of who should be eligible to hold a firearms licence back into prominence.

“Police should be exploring all relevant information including social media accounts as part of any background checks which decide if someone is fit to legally own a firearm. If there is any doubt whatsoever then a licence should not be granted.

“Anyone who does not wish to provide details of their social media accounts with police, for whatever reason, should not be permitted to hold a firearms licence.”

All police forces in England and Wales are being asked to review their current firearm application processes, as well as assess whether they need to revisit any existing licences.

Social media usage by Davison suggested an obsession with “incel” culture, meaning “involuntary celibate”, as well as an interest in guns and the US.

An investigation is already under way by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into Davison’s possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence.

It will look at why Devon and Cornwall Police returned Davison’s gun and firearms permit to him last month, after it was removed following an allegation of assault last September.

Yesterday hundreds gathered in Plymouth to pay their respects to the five people killed last week.

Civic leaders, religious figures, politicians, emergency service workers and the military joined around 200 people outside the Guildhall in Plymouth city centre to hold a minute’s silence.

They gathered to mourn and reflect on last week’s devastating events when Davison (22) launched his murderous spree in the Keyham area of the city.

Addressing the mourners outside the Guildhall, Keyham community leader Kevin Sproston said: “The solidarity, love and support shown by Plymouth and the UK towards Keyham has been overwhelming and we thank you for all your kind messages, it means a lot.

“At the moment Keyham is grieving.

“We grieve because we love and grief is love.

“We are in shock, feel guilty and angry about the events surrounding the deaths of our beloved community members because we love.

“It is that love and energy that we can now use to bring about change.

“As a community we will look to restore and rebuild together.

“Collectively we will support each other and help bring back a community we want our children to inherit.”

Mr Sproston, who is chair of the local neighbourhood watch scheme in Keyham, asked for the community to be left alone to mourn.

Among those who had gathered outside the Guildhall were relatives of some of those who had died in last week’s shooting.

Joining them was Shaun Sawyer, Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez and Plymouth MP Luke Pollard.

Mourners were welcomed by Plymouth Lord Mayor Terri Beer, who said: “I know that many dreadful loss people across the country and the world will also be taking a moment to reflect on the dreadful loss that has been suffered in our community.

“Over the last few days I have witnessed many examples of kindness, sympathy and support from across the city.

“I know Plymouth is a place where people stand together during dark times.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took part in the silence from Downing Street, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stood with police officers in Wolverhampton.