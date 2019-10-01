'Gun' pointed at worker during robbery at Belfast shop

A female shop worker had a suspected gun pointed at her during an armed robbery in Belfast, police have said.

The robbery happened at a shop on the Cliftonville Road at around 7.25pm on Monday. September 30.

A man approached the counter to pay for an item and pointed a suspected gun at a member of staff.

He demanded money from the till before before fleeing on foot with cash.

PSNI Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty said: "The female member of staff was not injured during this incident, however she has been left very badly shaken by her ordeal.

"The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, of thin build and wearing a black 'rain' jacket, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and light grey Nike trainers. His face was covered with a black scarf."

Anyone with any information about the armed robbery has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1820 of 30/09/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.