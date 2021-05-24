Gunfire at INLA hunger striker commemoration could have had 'tragic consequences' says Justice Minister Long

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said an INLA show of strength to commemorate the death of hunger striker Patsy O'Hara could have had "tragic consequences".

The Alliance leader was speaking after masked gunmen gathered in Londonderry on Friday night and fired a volley of shots to mark the 40th anniversary of the INLA man's death.

It's understood the INLA were behind the incident, as a mural to O'Hara was unveiled in the Ardfoyle area, just off Bishop Street.

Police said at least 12 masked men were involved and video of the incident has circulated on social media.

Mrs Long said the incident brought back bad memories of Northern Ireland's troubled past.

“It beggars belief that anyone would be as reckless as to fire shots in to the air near homes and where people, including young children, were standing close by" she said.

“This was a planned and calculated act, with no care whatsoever for what could have been potentially tragic consequences if any of the bullets fired had ricocheted or strayed in to the crowd.

“There is simply no justification or excuse to bring guns on to the streets. The sight of masked men brandishing weapons is a dark and depressing hallmark of our past and that is where it must stay. What we saw on Friday evening was an utterly disgraceful and unacceptable incident, and those behind it simply do not care about who they hurt within their own community.

She urged anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers.

Condemning the incident, Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said an investigation was now underway to establish who was responsible for “this brazen armed show of strength”.

“The fact this occurred in the middle of a built-up area is even more shocking because any of the bullets fired could have ricocheted or strayed at any moment and into the nearby crowd, among which young children were present,” he added.

"It is extremely worrying these masked gunmen thought it was acceptable to carry out this reckless act and it illustrates the contempt they have for people in their community.

“What occurred was utterly appalling and has no place in today's society, nor is there any justification for such scenes.

"Our officers have been in the Ardfoyle area conducting enquiries, and I am appealing to anyone who can assist our investigation to get in touch. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who witnessed what occurred."