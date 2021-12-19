Gunmen that murdered west Belfast man Mark Hall ‘narrowly missed’ his sister

Two gunmen involved in shootingMark Hall's sister saw gunmen approach the house and attempted to interveneGunmen shot at sister and bullet passed through her handbagUnderstood seven shots firedMr Hall leaves behind his partner Sabrina Wilde, who is pregnant with their second child, and their young daughter, Freya Joanne Hall

Police have said that west Belfast murder victim Mark Hall’s sister is “lucky to be alive today” after the gunmen that killed her brother narrowly missed her with a gunshot as they ran off on Saturday afternoon.

In a media briefing on Sunday, Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “What we currently know is that two gunmen approached Mark’s family home on Rodney Drive shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday December 18.

“Mark’s sister, who was returning from some local shops, saw the gunmen approach the house and tried to intervene before a number of shots were fired through the front window, striking and fatally wounding Mark.

“A number of family members were present in the room when these shots were fired, all narrowly missing injury.

“As the gunmen made off, a shot was fired at Mark's sister which passed through her handbag. She's lucky to be alive today. Mark was taken to hospital and despite the efforts of paramedics he died a short time later as a result of his injuries.”

The superintendent added that the PSNI are are “keeping an open mind” around the motive behind Mr Hall’s Hall’s murder, but believe it to be “a targeted attack”.

Mr Hall was a well-known criminal and had previously been charged with extortion alongside former UVF chief Davy Murphy, who was gunned down by the terror gang in 2019 for stealing weapons.

The 31-year-old was also good friends with Warren Crossan — the son of slain Continuity IRA boss Tommy Crossan — who was killed by Dublin gangsters in June 2020.

All three were members of a cross-border crime gang heavily involved in drug dealing and break-ins at the homes of gun owners.

“The victim Mark is known to the police. We’re keeping an open mind around the motive of this attack. It’s the early stages of this inquiry and we will be following all lines of inquiry,” added Superintendent Corrigan.

He said that two handguns were used in the killing, with at least seven shots being fired and described Mark’s family as being in a “state of shock” and “grieving for their loved one”.

Mr Hall leaves behind his partner Sabrina Wilde, who is pregnant with their second child, and their young daughter, Freya Joanne Hall.

Police searches in Rodney Drive following the murder of Mark Hall in west Belfast on December, 19 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“No family should ever have to go through this unbelievable heartbreak. There’s no place for guns and reckless violence on our streets. The thoughtless actions of these gunmen could have resulted in a greater loss of life,” continued Superintendent Corrigan.

“A robust investigation has been launched by the PSNI’s Major Investigations team into this callous attack.

“It is too early to speculate on the motive for this murder, however we do believe this was a targeted attack and our officers will be working over the coming days to piece together all the information to gather evidence.

“These gunmen do not think about the impact these attacks have on the wider community. Who are rightfully shocked and fearful.”

Police are appealing to anyone with any information about this incident, to call on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1466 18/12/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

They are particularly concerned with any witnesses that may have captured video footage of the attack or area at the time.