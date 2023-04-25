Guns and ammunition stolen during burglary in Dungiven

Two firearms and quantity of ammunition have been stolen from a property during an aggravated burglary in Co Londonderry.

The incident occurred on Monday shortly before midnight after two men knocked at the door of a property in the Dernaflaw Cottages area of Dungiven.

One of the suspects then forced a man inside the house to retrieve the firearms from a safe upstairs.

The man, alongside a woman and three children who were also inside the property at the time were unhurt in the ordeal.

The PSNI is currently appealing for information with one of the suspects described as being around 6' tall, wearing dark clothing with a white snood, work boots and orange gloves.

The second is described as being around 5' 5" in height, wearing a navy jacket, white snood and baseball cap with work boots.

Both men had their faces completely covered, apart from the eyes and it is believed they left the area on foot.

A police spokesperson said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2035 of 24/4/23."