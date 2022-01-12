Guns stolen during two ‘linked’ burglaries in Coleraine and Dervock

Guns at two properties across Co Antrim and Co Londonderry have been stolen during burglaries carried out on Tuesday evening.

Police said both incidents – one in Coleraine and the other in Dervock – are considered to be linked, as they said a woman was threatened by a gang of men armed with a crowbar and a man was cable tied by masked men armed with a sledgehammer.

The first incident took place at a property on the Blagh Road area of Coleraine shortly before 9pm. Police said entry was gained through the back door by four masked men.

They said a woman who was in the property was badly shaken when threatened by one of the men who was armed with a crowbar.

Police said a number of children were also present in the house, while a number of firearms were taken during the burglary.

Meanwhile, a second incident at a property on the Knock Road area of Dervock took place at around 9.30pm.

Police said two of the masked men were armed with a crowbar and a sledgehammer and a number of firearms were taken during the incident.

Police said a man in his 60s in the property was cable tied by the gang of men and was left badly shaken. Other family members in the house were not injured.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which are being linked at this stage.

“These were extremely traumatic ordeals for the victims of these crimes. It is particularly harrowing for young children to be faced with masked men intent on causing distress and threatening violence, and for family members seeing their loved ones bound by cable ties in their own homes.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who may have dash-cam footage available from either the Blagh Road area of Coleraine at around 8pm or the Knock Road of Dervock between 8pm and 8:30pm, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1740 11/01/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”