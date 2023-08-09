Gunshots fired and car hijacked during second night of disorder in Derry

Mum of teenager says her daughter left with ‘hole in her face’ after being struck by debris from a burning car

Burnt out car following disorder in the Galliagh area of Derry on August 7. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Debris on the streets in the Galliagh area of Derry following disorder on Monday night. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

Police in Londonderry are investigating a number of incidents overnight, including a report of shots fired and a car hijacking in Galliagh.

It comes after a mother said violence which erupted in the area on Monday following the removal of bonfire material by the Department for Communities had left her daughter facing plastic surgery after debris from a car fire struck her.

During the latest incidents of trouble, the PSNI said shots are reported to have been fired in Glengalliagh Park sometime between midnight on Tuesday, and 1am this morning Wednesday, August 9.

Other incidents included reports of cars being stoned on Moss Road in Shantallow, a fence being set on fire in Glendale Park, and criminal damage to a bus in the vicinity of Slievemore Roundabout.

At 11pm last night, it was reported a man had his car hijacked at the traffic lights on College Glen.

Two men are reported to have approached the vehicle, one of them opened the door and the man was assaulted, before the car was driven off. It's believed the car was then set on fire on the green in Galliagh.

Local woman named Patricia told BBC NI her 19-year-old daughter had a “hole in her face” following Monday night’s disorder. Molly had been walking to a friend’s house when she was struck by debris from a burning car.

"Her jaw is broken in two places and she had to get two plates put in her face," she said.

"She has a hole in her face on her cheek and she needs plastic surgery - they couldn't even operate today because there was so much swelling around her face.

"Whatever it was, it must have hit her at some force.”

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "For a second night, we saw damage caused to property and the community. A bus was damaged, a car hijacked and the driver assaulted, and a home targeted with a fence set on fire, which could easily have spread to neighbouring properties.

"These are all serious and sinister incidents, which serve only to cause fear and distress in the community, and trauma to the people directly impacted.”

"A report of shots has been made, and we are aware of video footage that has been circulated and posted online in relation to this. Enquiries into this report, and all the incidents reported to us last night, are ongoing,” he added.