Halloween fireworks display cancelled in Enniskillen and Omagh due to ‘financial pressures’

A planned fireworks display organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has been cancelled due to “financial pressures".

The annual display had been due to take place in Enniskillen and Omagh on Halloween night.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said in a statement it was down to “financial pressures and the cost of living crisis”.

"Given the scale of the immediate financial pressures on the council together with the wider cost of living crisis, the council has been required to re-prioritise its budgets to ensure that it can meet its core financial obligations,” it stated.

Read more Dogs Trust Ballymena offers advice for pet owners ahead of Halloween firework season

“The council is aware of the challenges households face in the coming months and is undertaking a wider review of budgets and is working with its statutory partners, local support organisations, and charities to develop schemes to support residents in our district through the cost of living crisis.”

The council added it “recognises that the decision to cancel the Halloween Fireworks events is disappointing” but said it’s “reflective of the very challenging financial environment in which we are operating”.