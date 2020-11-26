Hammer held to head of one-year-old child during Belfast burglary

Police at the scene of an incident in the Mayflower Street area of Belfast on November 26th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A hammer was held against the head of a one-year-old child during an aggravated burglary in east Belfast on Thursday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at a house in Mayflower Street shortly before 8.30pm.

Four men forced their way into a property occupied by a woman and her young children.

PSNI Inspector Nigel Loughlin described it as a "a terrifying incident made worse by the fact that one of the males held a hammer to the head of a one -year-old child".

The scene at Mayflower Street. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or saw these males running away from the scene," he said.

Police enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1867 26/11/20.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.