Handbag containing ‘special’ baby scan photos stolen from parked car in south Belfast

Items of “special significance” including baby scan photos have been stolen from a parked car in south Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a handbag was stolen from the car in the Ormeau Road area between 1.30pm and 2pm.

The PSNI said the vehicle was parked in the car park for just a “short time”, with gift cards and cash also stolen.

They appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has come across the large brown, checked designer bag, to come forward.

PSNI Sergeant Mike Brown said: "The bag was left on the front seat of the car. The vehicle was parked in a car park for a short time, but was unlocked and the bag was taken.

"The bag was the only item reported stolen but within the bag were items of special significance to the owner.

"Inside were some gift cards and an amount of cash. However, the owner is particularly upset about the loss of her baby son's scan pictures and other treasured items which were stored inside the bag.

"She would appeal to anyone who finds these items or who notices the bag dumped in the area to get in touch.

"The bag was a large brown, checked designer bag with a pink lining and anyone who might have any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 715 02/02/22.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”