Handbag stolen in east Belfast burglary

A handbag was taken from a home in the Abbey Gardens area of east Belfast on Wednesday.

That morning, a man entered the home and took the handbag before making off in a white van.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “Shortly after 10am, a man dressed in dark coloured clothing was reported to have entered a house in the area and taken a handbag.

“The suspect then left the area in a white vehicle which had been parked at Summerhill Avenue, and made off in the direction of the Upper Newtownards Road.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.