Hands embrace in stunning lawn artwork unveiled at Stormont as part of global 'chain' by artist Saype

An impressive new piece of art spanning the width of Stormont has been unveiled at Northern Ireland's Parliament Buildings.

The new lawn fresco by the Swiss-based French graffiti artist Saype displays two huge interlinked hands, making a human chain with over 30 other cities around the world who have also participated in the art installation.

According to the artist, the piece advocates “solidarity, dialogue and friendship” around the world and is in partnership with the Embassy of Switzerland in the UK.

The artwork itself is extended over an area of 45 by 240 meters and is created using biodegradable pigments made of charcoal and chalk.

The scale of the work appears to dwarf Stormont, and will remain there until the piece gradually fades away with the growth of the grass.

Giant biodegradable landart painting by French-Swiss artist Saype from the Beyond Walls project on Saturday June 11, 2022 in front of the Parliament Buildings (Saype).

Previous iterations of the installation have appeared across five continents around the world and cities as varied as Ouagadougou, Paris, Geneva, Dubai and many other locations.

Saype said he is committed through his work to “shedding light” on issues of social transformation as well as promoting “eco-friendly and sustainable methods of creating art through respecting nature.”

Giant biodegradable land art painting being painted by French-Swiss artist Saype as part of the Belfast Photo Festival with support by the Embassy of Switzerland in the United Kingdom. (Saype)

The Swiss ambassador Markus Leitner said the project was about “global connectivity and sustainability”.

Hands embrace in a stunning lawn artwork unveiled at Stormont by artist Saype as part of a global 'chain' symbolising friendship with other countries across the world. (Saype)

Michael Weir, Director of the Belfast Photo Festival added: “Saype’s artworks are best perceived by drone, a lens in the sky, opening up questions how we access an art piece, even when the vantage point is out of our physical reach.

The artwork is extended over an area of 45 by 240 meters. Created using biodegradable pigments made of charcoal and chalk, the artwork will fade away with the growth of the grass (Saype).

“Due to the fleeting lifespan of his art, photography is an integral part of the process, capturing the tangible presence and preserving its message for people to enjoy, even when the physical piece has long disappeared.”

The free Beyond Walls project will be displayed at Stormont in east Belfast as part of the Belfast Photo Festival which runs until June 30.