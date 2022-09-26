Hannah (11) sharing a joke every day for a month in memory of her late grandfather

Joke a day push in September to highlight lung disease that took Ballymena man’s life

An 11-year-old girl is sharing a joke every day for a month in memory of her grandfather, who died from pulmonary fibrosis earlier this year.

Tony Devlin was a popular Ballymena businessman and spent his final days raising awareness about the lung disease that claimed him in March.

Life expectancy following a diagnosis is three to five years.

He previously told the Belfast Telegraph that, unlike cancer, his illness rarely gets any attention and victims often suffer in silence.

Now his granddaughter Hannah Noonan has been sharing a joke every day in September — Worldwide Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month.

She is also encouraging others to do the same to continue his legacy.

“Grandad was a very funny man who was always telling me and my brother Mikey jokes,” she said.

“He encouraged us to do #jokeofthedaywithhannahandmikey on Instagram during lockdown to keep everyone’s spirits up and was very proud when we appeared on the RTE 1 Today Show.

“He was always our number one fan and would always be sending in jokes.

“I hope lots of people will search for #HaveALaughForPF and enjoy the jokes that have been sent to us and perhaps donate to the fundraiser.”

Hannah’s mum Sharon added: “I know he’d be very proud of her.”

During her summer holidays the Co Limerick youngster was busy contacting famous figures from Ireland and beyond to generate an extensive repertoire of jokes.

One of the quips is courtesy of Action Pulmonary Fibrosis patron Julie Hesmondhalgh, the actress best known for her role as Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street.

Hannah also received jokes from the Republic’s Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, chef Brian McDermott, who often features on BBC Radio Ulster, and Limerick All-Ireland winning hurler Aaron Gillane.

“Aaron sent through a very long email talking about his own grandfather and how special grandparents are, and that he had never heard of pulmonary fibrosis until Hannah had written to him,” Sharon explained.

Hannah added: “I’ve been getting lots of very positive reactions from everyone.”

Whenever the mum and daughter pitched the #HaveALaughForPF idea to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Action support group, they were also informed laughter is actually a good remedy for the lungs, as it releases endorphins, and they knew they were on the right track. While their campaign is promoting positivity and laughter, the disease itself is a serious issue, with some 1,200 living with it in Northern Ireland.

It affects mainly people aged between 50 to 70 and predominantly men.

The exact cause is still a mystery. Tony, who passed away at 75, had never smoked.

“One of the things with this condition is that people don’t necessarily look ill until they’re in the final stages,” Sharon explained.

“It’s very hard to show that this is a terminal illness, but we would talk very openly about death in our family so that the children were prepared to a certain extent.

“But it is always a shock whenever it comes.”

One person that Hannah has contacted who she really hopes comes back to her with a joke is Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool FC — “the best team in the world”, according to the schoolgirl.

She even secured all the details in a big purple envelope and sent it to Anfield “so that it would stand out”. Now it’s a case of hoping the Champions League-winning boss sees it and replies soon.

In the meantime Hannah wanted to share her favourite joke with Klopp (if he’s reading) and everyone else.

“Knock Knock.”

“Who’s there?”

“Isabelle.”

“Isabelle who?”

“Isabelle necessary on a bike?”

To find out what well-known personalities have responded to Hannah’s call for jokes, and to get involved, search for #HaveALaughForPF on social media during September.