Hans Sloane defended by chief of centre that celebrates his legacy

A centre in Killyleagh celebrating the life of Sir Hans Sloane is to write to the British Museum expressing disappointment with its decision to remove his bust due to his links to the slave trade.

The Sir Hans Sloane Centre uses the legacy of the village's most famous son to not only remember the scientist, but to also boost the local economy and to promote education in history, science and the environment.

Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said that the bust of Sir Hans - the institution's founding father - has been placed in a secure cabinet alongside artefacts explaining his work in the context of the British Empire.

The museum's curators said the decision was influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in the US.

Sir Hans will now be described as a "collector and slave owner" on signage.

However, CEO and founder of the Sir Hans Sloane Centre Elizabeth Crilly argued that the physician never owned a slave, as it was his wife's father who was a slave trader. Sir Hans was born in 1660 and married a wealthy heiress of Jamaican sugar plantations.

"Yes, he did get money, but how did he get his money," she asked. "He fell in love with a woman. It was her father who was a slave trader. Are the sins of the father to be passed on to the children?"

She said he used the money to further his collection and when he died he made his collections accessible to the public.

"The people of Killyleagh and Northern Ireland should still be proud of him and not let this negative story destroy what we're trying to do for Killyleagh and get a bit of prosperity going on here."

Ms Crilly said Sir Hans was a man of equality, as he treated rich and poor.

"Hans Sloane never owned a slave. A man of the church sent him a slave but Hans Sloane educated him and put him on a boat to France to get him on his feet," she said. "It's those things you need to look at, and sadly slavery is in our history. It was wrong and it was a global trade, but it was the British who brought it to an end."