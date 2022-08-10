‘Happy Birthday Lizzie’: Belfast Zoo’s oldest chimp resident celebrates landmark 50 years

One of Belfast Zoo’s oldest residents has celebrated a very special 50th birthday by enjoying a box of bananas with the rest of her family.

‘Lovely’ Lizzie was pictured by the zoo tucking into her presents and enjoying a few well-deserved treats alongside daughters Kim and Lucy, as well as granddaughters Phoebe and Pixie.

The birthday boxes given to Lizzie are designed to stimulate her brain and are packed with her favourite lettuce and ripe bananas and she certainly enjoyed the extra attention by everyone at the zoo.

Speaking about the milestone moment, senior keeper Lara Clarke said: "For her exceptionally old age, Lizzie is a very vigorous elderly lady with a big, healthy appetite.

“She is the dominant female of the troop and is respected and loved by both her chimpanzee companions as well as all of the keeping staff.

“She is very sociable with visitors and will often be seen at the viewing window, interacting with the public. We are happy every day that she is with us and hope to be able to celebrate many more birthdays with her."

Born in Belfast in 1972 to parents Josie and Tommy, Lizzie moved to the £1m award-winning ape house when it was opened by renowned primatologist Jane Goodall in 1991.

Lizzie opening her presents Credit: Alan Campbell

Recent years however have seen the chimp battling to overcome a number of age-related health issues, including two strokes.

Still recovering from the last major stroke that left her numb down one side of her body in 2020, zookeepers say she is making good progress in her rehabilitation and has regained full mobility.

In recognition of their dedication in getting Lizzie back to her old self, the ape team in Belfast were honoured with a bronze award from the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums last year.

The longevity of Lizzie is all the more special given chimpanzees are an endangered species and face a very high risk of extinction in the wild.

Last week, Zoo manager, Alyn Cairns revealed he has a “real soft spot” for Lizzie.

“We have a great bond; I get a great reaction when I go and spend time with her,” he said.

“She’s our most intelligent ape and I always make a point of going to say hello to her — she’s a very chilled-out chimp.”

He added: “Chimpanzees and all ape numbers are in serious decline due to destruction of their habitats, hunting and the illegal animal trade.

“Belfast Zoo is part of a collaborative breeding programme and we play an important role in international chimpanzee conservation.

“These fascinating animals face an uncertain future and without the support of conservation projects and zoos around the world, these animals could disappear forever.”