Happy ending after seal with drinks can stuck to mouth is rescued in Scotland

The seal was initially spotted in the Belfast harbour area.

A seal that sparked public concern after being spotted with a drinks can stuck to its mouth for over a week has been rescued.

Fears for the animal’s welfare were heightened on Friday when it resurfaced with the metal container still firmly stuck to its jaw.

Members of the public questioned how it would be able to eat.

However, there has been a happy ending to the story following news that the animal has been rescued in Scotland.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph a member of the Exploris seal rescue team said it had been searching for the animal but it was eventually tracked down across the water.

They were pleased to confirm that the can has been removed from the animal’s mouth and that it has be released safely again.

The mostly marine mammal was initially spotted in and around Belfast Lough.

A multi-agency rescue operation for the animal was subsequently launched.

It involved Belfast Harbour Police, Lagan Search and Rescue and the charity Debbie Doolittle Wildlife Rescue, but the seal has managed to avoid capture.

At the end of last week Debbie Doolittle informed the public that it had been observed near Harland & Wolff shipyard with the drinks can still attached.

She believed the animal was intentionally staying out of public view and urged people to keep a lookout for the animal in order to assist with rescue efforts.

One woman said in response: “Hope this wee guy comes out and can be seen/ helped. God love him wee dote.

"So happy he is surviving. If only he knew people trying to help and would come up to rescuers.”