Hargey to extend financial support for terminally ill given 12 months to live in NI

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is to extend terminal illness provision in social security benefits to those given just 12 months to live.

Currently the rules allow for those given six months to live access to support.

The move has been welcomed with charity Marie Curie saying it will help give vulnerable people the help they need.

MLA Claire Sugden said the move was “welcome and compassionate.”

Sinn Fein Minister Hargey said she it was her priority to provide support to those with a terminal illness diagnosis.

She said the change in the criteria was an “important step forward” and hoped it will help people “devastated” by a terminal condition.

The MLA said financial support would be fast tracked through social security benefits and individuals would not have to go through assessments.

“I am committed to making real change to the status quo in order to put in place a system that lessens the stress and anxiety for people during the most difficult times.”

Craig Harrison, policy and public affairs manager for Marie Curie, said: “We warmly welcome this decision by the minister, which will help ensure many more terminally ill people get the welfare support they need, when they need it.

“This will change the lives of countless dying people in Northern Ireland for the better. The legislation required to deliver this must be passed as quickly as possible and the changes monitored to ensure they are working as well as they can.”

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden said the move would allow people to spend more time with loved ones as opposed to worrying about money.

“When such devastating diagnoses are given, the last thing people and their families want added to their worries are concerns about money,” she said.

“Extending the eligibility for these fast-tracked benefits means more people will have access to their entitlements sooner and for longer.

“The fact that this can be implemented immediately will bring a certain amount of relief, not just to those suffering from terminal illness, but also their loved ones. They should be able to spend as much time as possible together without any unnecessary money worries.

“I hope that the entire Assembly will commit to confirming the legislative changes as soon as possible, so as to enshrine them in law. This has the potential to be a great example of what can be achieved when the Assembly works together to effect positive change.”