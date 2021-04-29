Harland & Wolff recruiting apprentices for first time in over a decade

Belfast shipyard Harland & Wolff shipyard is to recruit apprentices for the first time in over a decade.

The iconic company, with an over 160 year history, announced the launch of its apprenticeship scheme on Thursday.

The scheme will run across all four Harland & Wolff sites (Appledore, Arnish, Belfast, Methil), with the first intake of apprentices arriving on site in September 2021.

More information on the number of places available will be released in due course, the company said.

Harland & Wolff said they are "looking for team players who are motivated with good communication and practical skills. Prospective apprentices must also have five GCSEs/Standard Grades/Nationals or equivalent including Maths, English, Technical, Craft".

Kelly O’Rourke, Group Director of Human Resources commented: “I am very excited to be launching our first Harland & Wolff multi-site apprenticeship scheme which will be a key aspect of our development into the future.

"This scheme uniquely offers apprenticeships across all four Harland & Wolff sites and the opportunity to build a career in a number of industry areas. Our apprentices will work alongside our highly experienced workforce, transferring valuable skills to the next generation.

"We are aiming to recruit from local communities, as well as those from a wide range of backgrounds and talents as we seek to develop a diverse workforce.”

InfraStrata plc acquired Harland & Wolff out of administration in 2019, the Belfast site currently employs around 80 people.

Earlier this month the company announced a major new contract to supply foundations for windfarms.

The contract was awarded by Saipem Limited for the fabrication and load-out of eight wind turbine generator (WTG) jacket foundations.

The foundations will service the EDF Renewables and ESB Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm in the outer Firth of Forth in Scotland.

With the contract set to begin on July 1 this year, it's anticipated the work will create around 290 direct and indirect jobs.

The work for fabrication, consolidation and load-out of the eight WTG jacket foundations will primarily take place at Harland & Wolff's newly acquired facilities in Scotland.

If the work becomes more cost-effective, Harland & Wolff and Saipem will seek to spread additional workstreams across its three others Harland & Wolff sites in Belfast, Arnish and Appledore.

To apply for the apprenticeship scheme, prospective employees must complete the application form which can be found under the apprentices page on the Harland & Wolff website. CVs will not be considered.

For successful candidates, the next stage will include an online assessment followed by an assessment day and interview on site.

Applications close on May 21 at 5pm.