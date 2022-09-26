Harland and Wolff: The historic cranes that have lit up Belfast’s skylines for decades

They are one of Belfast’s most recognisable sights. The Harland and Wolff cranes have been a familiar part of the city skyline for decades and symbolise its shipbuilding heritage.

Known locally as Samson and Goliath, Goliath was completed in July 1969. Samson followed in 1974.

The cranes are almost identical, except that Samson is 10 metres higher. They each have a span of 140m and a safe working load of 140 tonnes.

They were designed by German engineering firm Krupp Ardelt and built to meet Harland and Wolf’s specifications. The first crane was constructed by the Harland and Wolff shipyard itself, while the second was provided by Krupps.

The shipyard was founded in 1861 by Edward James Harland and Gustav Wilhelm Wolff. Between 1900 and 1930, it was Belfast’s biggest employer.

Over 1,700 vessels were built by Harland and Wolff, including the famous Titanic — however, there were no cranes when the Titanic was built.

In April 2007, Samson crashed into another, smaller crane named Henson. Samson sent the 95 tonne Henson tumbling to the ground.

Harland and Wolff went into administration in 2019, but the cranes remain at the shipyard. The shipyard is now owned by InfraStrata, a London-based energy company.

