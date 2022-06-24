Harlso the Balancing Hound hopes to be back on his paws soon after spinal surgery

Pooch famous for balancing tricks faces six-month recovery, says owner

Three years ago, loveable east Belfast dachshund Harlso the Balancing Hound was at the height of his powers — winning honours around the world and gathering millions of followers across social media.

However, he now faces a long road to recovery after his owners revealed he has been struck down by a spinal disorder known as IVDD.

Paul Lavery and Jennifer Scott are putting all their energy into making sure their eight-year-old pet soon gets back to his old self.

For the time being, Harlso is unable to walk and is being cared for at home.

But while Paul said it is a retirement of sorts for now, he hopes the days of balancing tricks aren’t quite over yet.

First diagnosed with the condition two years ago, things have recently taken a turn for the worse. This week, his owners revealed Harlso has undergone surgery to decompress his spine and to give him a chance of walking again.

Paul said: “IVDD is something the breed is prone to. You get a few people saying it’s because he’d been balancing things on his head, but we have to let people know that’s 100% not the case.

“We’ve been told it could be six months before he’s properly back on his feet and we’re absolutely devastated that he is going through this again. We appreciate that so many people have grown to love him as much as we do. We’re going to be focusing on his recovery for now and are doing everything we can to get him through this.”

Paul said spotting the symptoms quickly this time around meant treatment was prompt.

He added: “Two years ago, we didn’t know the signs. He has a unique character and goes through notions of doing things then stopping. He would have jumped onto the bed, and when he stopped doing that, we thought he just wanted to be lifted. But looking back, that was one of the first signs that things weren’t quite right.

“We’d never heard of IVDD, but the more we looked online, the more we saw how common it was for his breed to be affected.

“He made a full recovery last time, but one morning the other week when he went out to the garden for his morning business we noticed him turn and start limping back in.”

Entertainer: Harlso can balance objects on his head and has gained a huge worldwide following

By 11.30am, the team at Earlswood Vets were already on the case, and by 5pm Harlso was in surgery.

“They were brilliant, but it was a really complicated surgery,” said Paul.

“He was in there for nine days and Jennifer was sick with worry every night going to bed without him. But we got him home on Monday and I knew we’d done all we could to help him.”

Harlso was struck by the condition just a few days after receiving another honour — a fashion range and accessories featuring his image won Dog Clothing and Accessory Retailer of the Year at the NI Pet Awards.

He has gained millions of followers for his balancing feats, and two years ago even had his own calendar after his owners were approached by the team behind the Grumpy Cat phenomenon.

Since announcing that Harlso has been struggling with IVDD, messages of support have flooded in from around the world.

Paul said: “I’ve been overwhelmed. It’s lovely to think so many people have become connected to him. We want to raise awareness of IVDD for people who may not spot the signs.

“There’s a charity based in Wales, Dedicated to Dachshunds, which does great work in alerting owners to the dangers. There are a lot of preventative measures you can take.

“We’ve also been involved with the PlayforStrays charity and there’s now a guy in America who’s going to do a parachute jump to raise money for them in Harlso’s name. We hope some good can come out of this.”

But most of all, Paul and Jennifer are hoping to get back out into the park where Harlso can enjoy his favourite walks again.

Paul added: “He’s off his feet for now and toileting is an issue, but we’re spoiling him.

“He’s happy in his own corner at home.”