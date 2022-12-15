Harry and Meghan: NI’s Gloria Hunniford defended ‘obviously in love’ couple on clip used in Netflix documentary

Gloria Hunniford had spoken up in defence of the couple during a discussion on ITV show Loose Women

A clip of Gloria Hunniford on panel show Loose Women defending Harry and Meghan has been used in the second volume of the couple’s Netflix documentary.

The final part of the Sussexes' controversial documentary aired on Netflix yesterday, with the royal family braced to see how claims the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan unfold.

The opening scenes of episode four featured black and white footage from the late Queen's wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh.

It then switched to Meghan telling how her private secretary, who worked for the Queen for 20 years, had told her: "It is like a fish that is swimming perfectly. It is powerful, it is on the right current. Then one day this little organism comes in.

"This foreign organism. And the entire thing goes... What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn't look like us. It doesn't move like us. We don't like it. Get it off of us.

"And she just explained that, you know, they'll soon see, that it's stronger, faster, even better with this organism as part of it.

"It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing but then it'll be amazing."

Meghan added: "And I was really hopeful that that was true."

In a flashback to a discussion on Harry and Meghan on ITV’s Loose Women show, Portadown’s Gloria Hunniford stood up for the couple after fellow panellist Janet Street-Porter called Meghan a “controlling woman”.

Ms Hunniford responded: “People are so cynical before the people are even married. Give the couple a chance, for God's sake. They're obviously in love."

Trailers of the documentary have shown it features allegations the Palace briefed against Harry and Meghan to deflect attention from less favourable coverage of other royals as part of a "war against Meghan".

Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia alleged she had seen evidence of briefing from the Palace against the couple to suit other people's agenda.

The duchess herself was seen saying: "You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they'd go 'we've got to make that go away'."

Her friend Lucy Fraser added: "Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace. And so they would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed."

Harry, in another trailer, said "They were happy to lie to protect my brother (William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us", while Meghan said she was "fed to the wolves".

Meanwhile, A Christmas party which split into two separate events was the first hint the Sussexes and the now-Waleses were set to separate their office, the documentary revealed.

James Holt, executive director of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, revealed a festive celebration due to be hosted by Kensington Palace for William, Kate, Harry, Meghan and their staff ended up as two parties.

Mr Holt, who was at the time head of communications for the Royal Foundation, said: "Every year Kensington Palace hosts a Christmas party for the principals and the staff.

"And so we were gearing for one big party and very shortly before the party, it became two parties."

He added: "Actually that was the point that you realised that these offices are separating."

It was not announced until March 2019 that Harry and Meghan were splitting from William and Kate's household to establish their own within Buckingham Palace.

The Christmas parties are thought to have taken place in December 2018, just seven months after the Sussexes' royal wedding.

At the time, there had been much speculation about the two royal couples, with continuing reports of a strained relationship between Meghan and Kate.

The Sussexes signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth more than £100 million, with Netflix and Spotify, after quitting as senior working royals.