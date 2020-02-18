Harry Gregg: Man United legends will join funeral mourners

Senior figures from Manchester United will be among the mourners at the funeral of Harry Gregg on Friday.

The legendary goalkeeper, a hero of the Munich air disaster of 1958 that decimated the famous 'Busby Babes' and killed 23 people, died yesterday aged 87.

His funeral will be held in St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine.

A delegation from Manchester United, the club he played for more than 200 times, will be at the service. It is expected to include Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Gregg, who was born in Tobermore near Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, was an outstanding club and international goalkeeper, but is best remembered for his bravery at Munich.

The crash, on February 6, 1958, happened on United's return from a European Cup tie in Belgrade. Gregg returned to the burning wreckage to drag team-mates and strangers to safety.

Sir Bobby Charlton - one of those rescued along with a 20-month-old baby and her badly injured, pregnant mother - paid tribute to the former Northern Ireland international, saying he was "deeply saddened" by his death.

"Harry Gregg was a fantastic goalkeeper but more importantly an incredible human being. I was proud to call him a team-mate," the United and England legend said.

"A shining light both on and off the pitch. For so many reasons, he deserves to be remembered as one of the greatest names in Manchester United's history."

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.

Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson called Harry "a man of great character and a true legend".

"I remember that he was always very excited and proud to host our youth team at his boarding house for the Milk Cup every summer so he could recount the tales of his playing days," said Sir Alex. "I loved his company and the many pieces of advice he gave me."

First Minister Arlene Foster led the tributes from Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster said she was "so sorry" to hear of his passing, adding: "What a life. What a story."

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey added: "Harry was a sporting icon and a hero to many. As well as a historic sporting career, he more recently through the Harry Gregg Foundation helped promote positive changes and opportunities for our local communities."

The Northern Ireland national team tweeted: "A legend of the game and a brave, selfless giant of a man. RIP, Harry Gregg."

George Best's sister Barbara McNarry and her husband Norman sent a tribute.

They said: "We are both deeply saddened to learn that Harry has passed away. Harry had a soft spot for George and was always fiercely defensive of him in private and, more importantly, in public."

Ex-Manchester United star and Northern Ireland boss Sammy McIlroy said Gregg's actions during the Munich air disaster "summed up the man".

"Brave as a lion, and brave as a lion off the field as well," said McIlroy. "A fantastic character."

TV personality Eamonn Holmes, a Manchester United fan, said: "You're looking at a hero, here. I used to tell him he looked like Clint Eastwood. But our Harry was the real deal."

Announcing his death yesterday, the Harry Gregg Foundation said: "Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family."

Harry Gregg OBE was the dearly loved husband of Carolyn; much-loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen; and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.