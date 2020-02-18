Harry Gregg: Man United legends will join funeral mourners
Senior figures from Manchester United will be among the mourners at the funeral of Harry Gregg on Friday.
The legendary goalkeeper, a hero of the Munich air disaster of 1958 that decimated the famous 'Busby Babes' and killed 23 people, died yesterday aged 87.
His funeral will be held in St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine.
A delegation from Manchester United, the club he played for more than 200 times, will be at the service. It is expected to include Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson.
Gregg, who was born in Tobermore near Magherafelt, Co Londonderry, was an outstanding club and international goalkeeper, but is best remembered for his bravery at Munich.
The crash, on February 6, 1958, happened on United's return from a European Cup tie in Belgrade. Gregg returned to the burning wreckage to drag team-mates and strangers to safety.
Sir Bobby Charlton - one of those rescued along with a 20-month-old baby and her badly injured, pregnant mother - paid tribute to the former Northern Ireland international, saying he was "deeply saddened" by his death.
"Harry Gregg was a fantastic goalkeeper but more importantly an incredible human being. I was proud to call him a team-mate," the United and England legend said.
"A shining light both on and off the pitch. For so many reasons, he deserves to be remembered as one of the greatest names in Manchester United's history."
Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson called Harry "a man of great character and a true legend".
"I remember that he was always very excited and proud to host our youth team at his boarding house for the Milk Cup every summer so he could recount the tales of his playing days," said Sir Alex. "I loved his company and the many pieces of advice he gave me."
First Minister Arlene Foster led the tributes from Northern Ireland.
Mrs Foster said she was "so sorry" to hear of his passing, adding: "What a life. What a story."
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey added: "Harry was a sporting icon and a hero to many. As well as a historic sporting career, he more recently through the Harry Gregg Foundation helped promote positive changes and opportunities for our local communities."
The Northern Ireland national team tweeted: "A legend of the game and a brave, selfless giant of a man. RIP, Harry Gregg."
George Best's sister Barbara McNarry and her husband Norman sent a tribute.
They said: "We are both deeply saddened to learn that Harry has passed away. Harry had a soft spot for George and was always fiercely defensive of him in private and, more importantly, in public."
Ex-Manchester United star and Northern Ireland boss Sammy McIlroy said Gregg's actions during the Munich air disaster "summed up the man".
"Brave as a lion, and brave as a lion off the field as well," said McIlroy. "A fantastic character."
TV personality Eamonn Holmes, a Manchester United fan, said: "You're looking at a hero, here. I used to tell him he looked like Clint Eastwood. But our Harry was the real deal."
Announcing his death yesterday, the Harry Gregg Foundation said: "Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family."
Harry Gregg OBE was the dearly loved husband of Carolyn; much-loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen; and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather.