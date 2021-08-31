Harry Steele Kircubbin road death a ‘heartbreaking loss’ says Co Down school

Harry Steele (8) who died in traffic collision was ‘polite, kind and very thoughtful’

The Kircubbin Integrated Primary School was closed yesterday following the death of P5 pupil Harry Steele in a traffic collision. Picture By: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker.

A Co Down primary school has paid tribute after the “heartbreaking loss” of an eight-year-old pupil in a traffic collision.

Police said Harry Steele was struck by a car around 8.20pm on Monday night on the Rowreagh Road, Kircubbin.

After initially being treated at the scene by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, he was taken to the Ulster Hospital where he died of his injuries.

A pupil at Kircubbin Integrated Primary School (KIPS) and from a well-known farming family in the area, Harry’s principal Roger Irvine was among many paying his respects yesterday.

In a letter to parents, Mr Irvine said Harry had been a “kind and thoughtful” primary five pupil and said his classmates would be offered every support.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Harry’s mum and dad, his siblings Alexander, Annie and Arthur, and the extended family circle,” he said.

“Harry was a quiet yet popular member of his class. He was extremely polite, kind and very thoughtful and had many good friends. Harry was particularly animated when he had opportunities to discuss his passion for all things agricultural.

“He will be sorely missed by us all at KIPS.”

Mr Irvine added that trained staff from the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Team are in school to offer support and advice to staff as they help their pupils. Leaflets have also been distributed to parents with advice on how to offer support in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the family church, Cardy Gospel Hall, said members were “heartbroken with the tragic death of a wee boy who was loved by everyone”.

“We are all so stunned for the Steele family that no words seem adequate, but our faith is and will be sustaining us,” they said.

They continued: “Harry was just a lovely wee boy, a real wee farmer who loved nothing better than working around the farm with his father and family.”

DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon said: “When I heard the news of the accident and the details as they have emerged, I felt sick to my stomach at the thought of this tragic loss of a wee eight-year-old boy.

“I simply cannot imagine the pain that the whole family and all who loved that wee boy will be feeling.

“The only thing I can say is that I will be asking God to be very near in these incredibly dark days and the painful days that lie ahead.

“Words cannot help and yet I say I am so sorry for your loss. This whole community not simply in Kircubbin and the Ards Peninsula but the entire area will stand with you in your unimaginable grief.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “very sad news”, adding that he was “thinking of and praying for this family and all involved”.

His party colleague, Stangford MLA Peter Weir, added: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for his family who must cope with the grief of losing someone so young. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Referring to the death of a motorcyclist on the Belfast Road in Bangor last week, Mr Weir said the latest tragedy was “a stark reminder of the threat posed on our roads” even at the height of summer and the need for vigilance.

Ulster Unionist councillor Angus Carson has known the family for years and said the death had caused shock in the area.

DUP councillor Nigel Edmund said the community in the Ards Peninsula would be “united in grief” for the family.