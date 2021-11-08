Harry’s Shack owner Donal pays tribute to ‘inspirational’ dad who gave name to popular eatery

A chef at one of Northern Ireland’s most popular restaurants Harry’s Shack has revealed the news that his father – the inspiration behind the venue – has sadly passed away.

Tributes have poured in after Donal Doherty, who runs the popular Portstewart culinary landmark, announced the death of his father, Harry on Monday.

In a post on Harry Shack’s Facebook page, restaurateur Donal thanked his late father for being the driving force behind his critically-acclaimed venue.

“It's with great sadness that my dad, Harry, has died. He was the inspiration that started the first Harrys in Bridgend (Donegal) over 30 years ago,” he explained.

"I was proud as punch to have both my mum and dad visit the shack in this photo seven years ago. They are now together again.

"We will be closed Monday and Tuesday this week and back open Wednesday. RIP and thank you Dad x.”

The first restaurant, Harry's Bar and Restaurant, was founded in Donegal by Donal's father over three decades ago. Harry’s Shack, meanwhile, was established by Donal in 2015.

The news was met with messages of sympathies from dozens of well-wishers and Harry’s Shack customers, as well as patrons from the original Harry’s.

"So very sorry to hear about your dad. I remember going to Harry's in Bridgend years ago with my mum and your dad joking with us about being on a date,” said one.

"He reminded me how much my father loved my mother and for me to do the same not only with mum but with any future wife I might have. I am glad that I took his advise. RIP Harry.”

Another person wrote: “Sincere condolences to the Doherty family. Many happy memories of both your parents and dining at the Bridgend restaurant and cafe.”

Offering condolences to Donal and his loved ones, one individual said that Harry had “left a great legacy”, while another person said: “Your father was very proud of you I’m sure.”

One Facebook user recalled: “It is with great sadness that I read this, for many years we bought our ices from Harry he was always delighted to see us ,and when in Ballycastle he was the first place we stopped at. Condolences to all the family in our thoughts and prayers. RIP Harry.”

A death notice said Harry Doherty passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday.

The notice described Mr Doherty as the “beloved husband of the late Sheila and much loved dad of Philip, Martina, Anne, Kevin and Donal.

"Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, extended family, friends and neighbours.”

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch in Donegal at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice also requests that mourners please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks.

It also stipulates that the wake is for family and friends only.