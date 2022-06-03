‘Hate can hurt, but never win’: Michaela McAreavey’s widower reacts to video mocking murder

Sinn Fein MP demands ‘leadership’ from PSNI against those in clipUUP's Tom Elliott: Orange Order will have 'severe repercussions' against any members involvedLinfield Football club apologise and remove volunteer coach involved in videoCraigavon based company Norman Emerson Group to carry out investigation over employee who allegedly ‘made’ video

Michaela McAreavey and John on their wedding day, just 10 days before she was murdered on their honeymoon. PHOTO COLM O'REILLY/PACEMAKER PRESS

The widower of murdered schoolteacher Michaela McAreavey has urged that “hate can hurt, but never win” after a video of men mocking her death in a video was widely circulated online.

Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, John McAreavey wrote: “Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity. Hate can hurt, but never win.”

The footage shows a group of men singing a song mocking the 2011 murder of Mrs McAreavey – the 27-year-old daughter of legendary GAA manager Mickey Harte – who was killed while on honeymoon in Mauritius.

John and Michaela were married just 10 days before she was strangled in their hotel room upon disturbing a burglary.

On Instagram, the former Down GAA star shared the same words, alongside a black-and-white image of a rose.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew believes an apology made by two men involved in the video to be “half-baked”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster on Friday, she said: “You just think to yourself, ‘what passes as decency anymore and what kind of young people are we raising if they think it’s acceptable to sing that kind of song?’

"I thought the apology was half-baked to be honest, but unless the PSNI take steps to deal with this, then sectarianism and bigotry like this will continue to happen, generation after generation.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone politician said she was mostly “saddened” by how no onlookers seemed to step out to condemn the chanting in the video.

“Nobody was calling it out, nobody was saying ‘stop that’. The level of acceptance is what saddens me the most… I accept that not everybody thinks like that - of course I do - I know that many unionists are absolutely horrified, but the problem is there are too many people for whom there is a level of tolerance for this kind of behaviour.”

Ms Gildernew continued: “Until it is called out on mass, then it’ll continue and unfortunately even today I’m not getting that sense from people that they’re taking this seriously enough. It leads to attacks on Catholics.”

She called for “leadership” from the PSNI, who have confirmed that they are investigating the clip, which has been widely circulated online.

Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott has said he expects “severe repercussions” against any Orange Order member involved in the scenes.

Speaking on the same programme, Mr Elliott stopped short of saying he believed any members of the organisation should be removed from it.

It has not yet been confirmed when and where the footage of the singing was taken, but it was filmed in a room decorated with union flags and Orange Order paintings.

The Orange Order has launched an inquiry.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Mr Elliott, who is himself a member of the Order, said: “I think if they are members of the Orange Order there will be very, very severe repercussions, and disciplinary action taken. I have no doubt the Orange Order will do that in their own proper manner and through their own proper channels.”

He added that he thinks it would be “unfair” for him to comment and “damage any potential issues that may come forward” through the PSNI and Orange Order’s investigations into the footage.

In a statement issued through the PA news agency, John Bell and Andrew McDade, who appeared in the video, said it was a "matter of deep shame and regret" to have been involved in broadcasting and singing about her murder.

They added that it was an "offensive, vile and wholly abhorrent chant" and claimed it “is not reflective of who we are as people”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin also told the media on Friday he was “appalled and horrified” at the video.

The two men involved claimed they have since had family and friends “subjected to online threats and abuse” as a result of the video being shared.

"This Facebook live video was not streamed with the intent of broadcasting any offensive chants whatsoever, rather it was generally broadcasting from the room,” the statement from JWB Consultancy continued.

"However, whether broadcast or not, the relevant chants should never have been sung either in public or private.

"We offer our sincerest and deepest apology to the Harte and McAreavey families, and indeed to wider society for our actions which whilst fuelled by alcohol, can neither be mitigated or excused in any shape or form.

"Our apology is unequivocal, and our acceptance of wrongdoing is absolute.”

Linfield Football Club has also issued an apology and confirmed they have removed one of their voluntary girls’ Academy coaches after their involvement in a video mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey.

Another firm – the Craigavon based sand and gravel supplier Norman Emerson Group Ltd – also said they are investigating allegations the video was “allegedly made by one of our employees”.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she has raised the video with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, calling it “depraved”.

The video has been met with widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as “vile”, adding that it is “plain wrong and is deeply hurtful to the family of Michaela McAreavey”.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said she has spoken with John McAreavey and said “hate and sectarianism have no place in our society”.

Dame Arlene Foster added the footage was “just so wrong and hateful” and sent her love to Mrs McAreavey’s family.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the incident “must be investigated by the PSNI and also the Orange Order” as he called for action to be taken “against any of those responsible”.

TUV leader Jim Allister called it “beyond disgusting”.

"The video glorying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour,” he wrote.