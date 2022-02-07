Hate crime rises in Northern Ireland with racist incidents showing biggest increase

The number of hate crimes committed in Northern Ireland has increased across most categories with those rooted in racism showing the biggest increase in the past year.

The PSNI will be taking the opportunity to highlight the extent and impact of hate crime across Northern Ireland, during Regional Hate Crime Awareness Week which runs from Monday to Sunday.

The most recent statistics published by the service for September 2021, show that the number of incidents recorded rose across five of the six hate motivations – racist, homophobic, sectarian, disability, and faith/religion - when compared with the previous 12 months.

Read more Public urged to help combat rising hate crime attacks in Northern Ireland

Incidents and crimes with a racist motivation showed the largest overall increase. There were 1,231 racist incidents from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, which was 353 more than the previous 12 months.

The number of racist crimes recorded by the police was 864, an increase of 276 on the previous 12 months.

A hate crime or incident can involve people being targeted based on their disability, gender identity, race, religion and sexual orientation. It can take many forms such as physical and verbal attacks, vandalism, graffiti, online abuse and threatening behaviours.

This week the PSNI will be sharing messages across their social media channels to educate the public on how to recognise hate crime in an effort to challenge and stop it.

Endorsing the campaign Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “There is no place for hate in Northern Ireland and we take reports of these types of crimes and incidents incredibly seriously.

“Hate crime can have a long lasting, damaging impact on victims and their wider community. We believe that every person has the right to go about their lives without being the target of abusive language or criminal behaviour motivated by hate or prejudice.

“Everyone has a role in tackling hate crime and eliminating this behaviour from our society.”

The PSNI, alongside the Department of Justice, fund a dedicated advocacy service to help and support victims of hate crime.

Six specialist hate crime advocates, who represent all communities, support victims through the criminal justice process to help bring offenders to justice. Between March 2020 and April 2021 the advocacy service received 1,423 referrals.

One mother of a young victim they supported explained how hate crime has affected their family: “We’ve been starved of human kindness because they see us as different. I can’t remember when I last saw my child laughing, when the community turn their back on you its real isolation.”

Another victim said: “Six months on and I still can’t go out on my own at night, at the back of my head I’m waiting for another attack.”

There was an increase of 233 sectarian incidents, while the number of crimes rose by 174. The level of sectarian incidents is the highest 12 month period recorded since the period January 2016 to December 2016.

Homophobic incidents increased from 344 to 401 and crimes increased from 246 to 265.

Disability incidents increased from 83 to 119 and crimes rose from 55 to 78.

Faith/religion incidents rose from 34 to 66 and crimes increased from 12 to 53.

While, transphobic incidents decreased from 68 to 63 and the number of transphobic crimes rose from 34 to 37.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said that although police have seen an increase in people coming forward, it is believed that these crimes and incidents are still underreported.

He added: “I would appeal to anyone who has experienced a hate crime or incident to report it to police. We are here to help you and can make sure you get access to the support you need.”