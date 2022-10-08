Hate crimes in Northern Ireland on the rise, say police

Hate crime has risen in almost all categories across Northern Ireland within the last year, new figures show.

The statistics come as the PSNI sets out to engage with local communities during National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

The most recent numbers published in August show a rise in the number of crimes recorded across five of the six hate motivations — race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability and faith/religion — over the last year.

Hate crimes under sectarian motivation did not rise compared to data from the last year but sectarian hate ‘incidents’ rose to one of the highest 12 month periods recorded in recent years.

Police define a hate crime or incident as a person “targeted based on their disability, gender identity, race, religion and sexual orientation adding it can take many forms such as physical and verbal attacks, alongside vandalism and online abuse.”

The data finds that between July 1 2021 and June 30 2022 there were 155 more racist incidents and 56 more racist crimes recorded, homophobic incidents increased from 383 to 465 and crimes increased from 264 to 331 and disability incidents increased from 112 to 129 and crimes rose from 75 to 104.

Hate crimes and incidents recorded under disability motivation are now the highest they have ever been in Northern Ireland since data recording began in 2005.

Statistics also showed incidents recorded under faith/religion rose from 49 to 62 and crimes increased from 37 to 50 while transphobic incidents increased from 71 to 75, and the number of transphobic crimes rose from 34 to 41.

The PSNI’s hate crime lead Hate Crime Lead, Inspector Patrick Mullan said: “Hate crime can have a long lasting, damaging impact on victims and their wider community.”

“We believe that every person has the right to go about their lives without being the target of abusive language or criminal behaviour motivated by hate or prejudice.”

“We all have a role in eliminating this behaviour from our society. There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously.”

The PSNI have said they will begin a social media campaign from today to bring awareness to hate crime reporting and Neighbourhood Policing Teams have also begun an engagement programme across all districts with officers communicating with leaders and representatives.

“There is a famous quote that states, we hate what we don’t understand and I believe that this resonates in Northern Ireland,” said Inspector Mullan.

“As a police service we would like to see a shift in the narrative so that the diversity in our communities is embraced and celebrated.

“This week our Neighbourhood Policing Teams begin a programme of engagement to speak directly to those affected by hate crime and encourage a better understanding of the diversity in our communities.”