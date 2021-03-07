'Hateful' Glengormley War Memorial vandalism condemned

The damage caused to the memorial

Vandalism of a war memorial in Glengormley has been condemned as "hateful" and "hugely disappointing".

Police received a report on Sunday morning that the memorial on Ballyclare Road had been damaged overnight.

Several poppy wreaths were removed from the monument and put in a nearby rubbish bin.

This is not the first time the memorial has been targeted, with a similar incident taking place in August last year.

DUP Cllr Phillip Brett tweeted: "Hugely disappointing that yet another attack has taken place overnight at Glengormley War Memorial.

"This act will be rightly condemned across the community."

Deputy Lord Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, SDLP Cllr Noreen McClelland, said: “Glengormley war memorial is a place where people who wish to can reflect and pay respect to those who lost their lives during the first and second world wars.

“The hateful attacks on this site are totally disrespectful and those responsible do not represent our shared community.”

Police have urged anyone with any information regarding the vandalism to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 409 07/03/21 .

A report can be made using the online reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.